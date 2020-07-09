LINCOLN - July 20th is the day the Nebraska legislative session resumes from its COVID-19 hiatus and tax relief will once again be a top talking point.
During a webinar hosted by the Platte Institute Wednesday Senator Lou Ann Linehan who is also the Revenue Committee Chair talked about tax reform and particularly about property tax relief bill LB 1106.
Linehan said she hasn’t met with schools since March, but others have and there’s great concern by the equalized school districts that there won’t be enough money for schools and to still lower property taxes.
Though she said education can’t trump every other thing in the state, there has to be a strong business culture and Ag economy and if you let that fail you’re not going to have any money for schools.
"We have to protect people who are willing to invest to build business and those who are willing to borrow money to plant the next farm crop. You have to protect the people who pay the bills and that's what I think the legislature should be focused on. How do we make sure we provide for education, but not at the expense of people's livelihoods."
Linehan says to get the property tax bill passed it will likely have to be paired with the business incentive bill.
"In the end I'm hopeful that we will find a way to put them together and have a package that helps all Nebraskan's, Ag, business, home owners, and helps make sure we keep the industries that we need in Nebraska here. We need both of these bills."
If it gets the votes it needs, Linehan believes the governor supports it and will sign off on the bill.