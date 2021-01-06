LINCOLN - The 107th Nebraska Legislative Session begins Wednesday and Senator Joni Albrecht says she’s as ready as she can be.
Albrecht who serves District 17 which consists of Dakota, Thurston, and Wayne Counties tells News Talk WJAG, she’s been working on lots of bills during the short interim between sessions.
She says there are a number of bills she wants to introduce starting with an election review commission so the integrity of Nebraska voting stays the way it should be.
"I also have a First Responder and Public Safety Bill that will address some of the concerns that have emerged surrounding the riots this past summer. The bill will define and enact criminal violations related to rioting, inciting or recruiting, participating in a riot, and violence toward law enforcement. This bill will probably be my priority bill."
Albrecht says she will also introduce the Public Comment at Open Meetings Bill, Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Prevention Act, and Erin’s Law which will require that public schools provide students and staff in K-5, age-appropriate body safety and awareness education to prevent child sexual abuse.
The state’s legislative and congressional districts will be redrawn and Albrecht says that will be a hot topic.
A proposed $230 million prison will also be discussed and she says she's not interested in letting prisoners out early so if it necessitates building a new facility, that's something everyone needs to look into and talk about.