LINCOLN - Over 650 have been introduced in the Nebraska Legislature for this session and now public hearings have begun.
Senator Tim Gragert of Creighton has introduced four bills and one resolution this year.
One bill is LB 77 which would prohibit an insurance company from increasing rates for a member of the armed forces because they discontinued their motor vehicle insurance coverage while deployed overseas.
Gragert says he also introduced LB 78, which had a public hearing Monday. Currently applications for the Gold Star Family, D.A.V., former Prisoner of War, and Purple Heart license plates require a signature.
He says the signing process isn’t verified even though a false signature violates the Motor Vehicle Registration Act and could be subject to prosecution.
"LB 78 would require applicants to register with the Department of Veterans' Affairs. DMV would then be able to verify an applicant's eligibility using this registry, which is already being used to verify information for Military Honor license plates."
Gragert says as the committee hearing process begins, you’re encouraged to contact him with your thoughts on the various bills at (402) 471-2801.