WASHINGTON D.C. - After the House made its vote on the USMCA, it adjourned for the Holiday recess.
The Senate wasn’t far behind them and Congress will go home for almost two weeks.
After that, there is the looming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the Senate.
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says timing will not be on the Senate’s side for getting USMCA to the floor.
"The concern has been with impeachment hanging over our heads that we wouldn't that we wouldn't be able to take USMCA up until after impeachment. The Democrats in the House really really messed us over when they pushed impeachment and focused on that instead of getting USMCA done earlier in the year."
Ernst says the longer Pelosi holds on to those articles, the better chance they could have at moving on USMCA when they get back from the holiday break.
Either way, Ernst says the Senate is at the mercy of the Speaker of the House and what she sends them first.