Sen. Joni Ernst

WASHINGTON D.C. - After the House made its vote on the USMCA, it adjourned for the Holiday recess.

The Senate wasn’t far behind them and Congress will go home for almost two weeks.

After that, there is the looming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the Senate.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says timing will not be on the Senate’s side for getting USMCA to the floor.

"The concern has been with impeachment hanging over our heads that we wouldn't that we wouldn't be able to take USMCA up until after impeachment. The Democrats in the House really really messed us over when they pushed impeachment and focused on that instead of getting USMCA done earlier in the year."

Ernst says the longer Pelosi holds on to those articles, the better chance they could have at moving on USMCA when they get back from the holiday break.

Either way, Ernst says the Senate is at the mercy of the Speaker of the House and what she sends them first.

Tags

In other news

Ex-teacher accused of theft from choir gets probation, jail

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A former teacher accused of stealing from a show choir he directed in south-central Nebraska has been given five years of probation and some jail time.David Sackschewsky was sentenced Thursday in Grand Island and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution. Court records sa…

Prison's Christmas Eve visits canceled due to flu outbreak

Prison's Christmas Eve visits canceled due to flu outbreak

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prison officials have canceled Christmas Eve visits to the Nebraska State Penitentiary in an effort to combat a prison system flu outbreak.The corrections department says nearly four dozen flu cases have been confirmed and a higher number are suspected at five p…