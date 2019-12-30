NORFOLK - The Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show has announced its educational seminars for the 33rd annual show set for January 15 & 16th at the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex.
More than 135 vendors representing several different states will stand ready to demonstrate what lies ahead for agriculture through new equipment and technology.
Several free educational seminars, free demonstrations and door prizes highlight the show.
Because Northeast Nebraska lies within the heart of the corn belt, the show is truly Ag-based with a row-crop focus. Every vendor at the show is relevant to agriculture.
According to WJAG sales manager Sally Lewis, there is a waiting list of vendors wanting to get into the show. “It is a further testament to the importance that agriculture has on our local economy” she added.
Beyond the vendors, it offers patrons a strong lineup of educational seminars. Station manager Jeffrey Steffen related that in these times of low commodity prices, the producer is looking for relevant information they can apply to their operation.
Chip Flory, host Farm Journal Radio’s Agritalk Program will broadcast the program live from the show on Thursday January 16th at 10am and 2pm. Each segment is one hour long.
Wednesday January 15th at 10am Jeff Peterson of Heartland Farm Partners of Lincoln in association with UNL Extension will present options on marketing your grain.
At noon UNL State Climatologist Al Dutcher will look at the weather outlook for the 2020 growing season. At 2pm Mark Stock and Mike Fujan of BigIron will present “Managing & Getting the Most of out of Your Assets.”
Thursday January 16th will feature Chip Flory’s Agritalk programs live at 10am and 2pm, and UNL Extension Educator Jim Jansen will present “Farm Bill Decision Making” at 12 noon.
Door prizes include 250 gallons of off road diesel fuel both days from Zoubek Oil; 100 gallons of propane both days courtesy of Farmers Pride; $500 cash from WJAG Radio; and a $250 gift certificate from Farm & Ranch Building Supply-plus numerous hourly door prizes offered by the vendors.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service will once again present their live rainfall simulator, and the Elkhorn Rural and Stanton County Public Power Districts will have high-voltage safety demonstrations periodically over the two days, plus free DOT health monitoring courtesy of Sunny Meadow Medical Clinic.
Concessions will be available both days hosted by Northeast Community College Ag students, with the proceeds benefiting their programs at the school.
Shuttle service to and from the parking lot will be available.
Admission to the show is free.
The show is sponsored and presented by Farm Show Productions and WJAG Radio of Norfolk.