LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Capitol's public wireless internet has been turned off temporarily after a “critical security breach."

Sen. Mike Hilgers, chairman of the Legislature's Executive Board, says the Wi-Fi was shut down to protect the state's network and the private information held by state lawmakers and other state officials.

Hilgers says state officials don't know who caused the breach and were still investigating. He says the internet service will return as soon as it's safe.

His comments came after several lawmakers complained that they had lost access to the public internet they use to conduct personal business while on the legislative floor.

