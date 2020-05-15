Sonny Perdue

DES MOINES, IA - From talks of a food shortage and meat processing plants slowing or shutting down, U.S. Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue believes we have “turned the corner.”

Perdue spoke at a roundtable last week on the food chain in West Des Moines, at the grocer, HyVee, headquarters.

He says there has always been plenty of food during this time.

"Frankly as Americans, we've been pretty spoiled in having the most efficient, most effective, and the least cost food available - and so many choices of any developed country in the world. We've taken that for granted. I don't think we take it for granted as much now."

Perdue said that the reactions at the onset of the pandemic created a “National Hurricane Warning” effect.

People were panic buying food, which led to even more panic, and Perdue praised grocers for working hard to keep shelves stocked and consumers calm.

