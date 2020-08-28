LINCOLN - Earlier this week Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen blocked three gambling initiatives from appearing on the November ballot.
Evnen tells News Talk WJAG, he received challenges to the legal sufficiency of the initiatives so he evaluated them and determined they weren’t legally sufficient.
He says the first initiative states that games of chance would be allowed only at racetracks, but that’s misleading to voters because the initiative would also allow games of chance to be conducted on tribal lands whether or not at a racetrack.
Evnen says the second initiative also caused confusion and the third contains provisions for property tax relief, but it would only come into effect if the first initiative expanding gaming was enacted.
Evnen says a court review has been filed.
"The sponsors have filed a case with the Nebraska Supreme Court asking them to review the decision I made. That's no surprise, I figured they would do that. My job is to do the best I can to follow the law, I try to do that and the Supreme Court is going to let me know whether I was right or I was wrong."
Evnen says he’s required by statute to certify the ballot by September 11th so the court will likely take up the review very quickly.