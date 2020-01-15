LINCOLN - Nebraskans may soon have to provide photo identification of themselves before voting.
State Senator Andrew LaGrone of Gretna has introduced Legislative Resolution 292 CA, a voter ID constitutional amendment.
Secretary of State Bob Evnen tells News Talk WJAG he supports it.
Evnen says voter ID is also widely supported in Nebraska and throughout the U.S.
"Gallop did a poll in 2016 and found that 81 percent of Americans support voter ID, 77 percent already supported voter ID. It's not a controversial idea, it's just common sense. In our research at our office we found that 98 percent of Nebraskans who eligible to register to vote already have state issued ID's."
Evnen says they would talk to the two percent of Nebraskans who can register to vote, but don’t have an ID and find out why.
He says if it’s passed by the Legislature, it’d be put on the 2020 General Election ballot for people to vote on.