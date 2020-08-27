LINCOLN - All registered voters in Nebraska will soon get an early ballot request application in the mail.
You can fill out the application if you would like a mail-in ballot for this fall’s General Election.
Secretary of State Bob Evnen tells News Talk WJAG, he’s confident in the security of the mail-in ballots at this point, but they have to continue paying attention to it.
"When we send ballots out by mail, as soon as they get put in the mail, we completely lose control of the ballot and that presents a whole new set of security issues that we have to attend to if the percentage of voters that vote by mail this way is going to increase."
Evnen says they’ll start mailing ballots out September 28th and the deadline to request an early ballot to be mailed to you is October 23rd.
He says if you return the ballot by mail, to get it to your county courthouse by Election Day, the USPS recommends putting it in the mail no later than October 27th.
Election Day is November 3rd.