NORFOLK - Madison County has its second COVID-19 death.
According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, the man in his 70s had multiple underlying health conditions.
As cases continue to rise, the most important public message is that exposures are possible anytime one leaves their home. For this reason, each person must assume the personal responsibility for protecting him or herself from exposure by social distancing and staying home.
Community spread in Cuming, Stanton and Madison Counties has been declared.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says as of 6 p.m. Wednesday the state’s total cases is 523.