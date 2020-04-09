Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department

NORFOLK - Madison County has its second COVID-19 death.

According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, the man in his 70s had multiple underlying health conditions.

As cases continue to rise, the most important public message is that exposures are possible anytime one leaves their home. For this reason, each person must assume the personal responsibility for protecting him or herself from exposure by social distancing and staying home.

Community spread in Cuming, Stanton and Madison Counties has been declared.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says as of 6 p.m. Wednesday the state’s total cases is 523.

Tags

In other news

April is Donate Life Month

April is Donate Life Month

LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts recently declared April as Donate Life Month in Nebraska to share the importance of registering to be an organ, tissue and eye donor, honor deceased and living donors and recognize the lifesaving and healing gift of transplantation.

Ricketts says Nebraska won't ease restrictions all at once

Ricketts says Nebraska won't ease restrictions all at once

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts says Nebraska residents shouldn’t expect the state to end its social distancing restrictions all at one time, and some of the rules will be relaxed gradually to prevent another surge in coronavirus cases.