STANTON -  Three were arrested on drug charges Christmas day.

According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at a residence on 7th Street in Stanton that resulted in arrests.

The search warrant produced methamphetamine, marijuana, a large assortment of drug paraphernalia and cash.

Taken into custody were 52-year-old Donald Detlefsen of Stanton, 45-year-old Matthew Peyton of Stanton, and 50-year-old Jacqueline Hoover of Norfolk.

Detlefsen was booked for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and being a habitual criminal.

Peyton was booked for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Hoover faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and a leaving the scene of an accident from an earlier incident at the same location.

