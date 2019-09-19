NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on drugs charges Wednesday.
According to Norfolk Police Chief, Norfolk Police assisted the Nebraska
Probation Office in a search at 1204 Norfolk Avenue.
Probation officers had located several pieces of drug paraphernalia that contained a white crystalline substance.
Norfolk Police field-tested the items, which tested positive for methamphetamine.
The resident 56-year-old Bruce Christiansen, was arrested for possession of meth and booked into the Norfolk City Jail. He was later transported to the Madison County Jail.