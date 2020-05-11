Norfolk Public Schools logo NDN

NORFOLK - The school year will end earlier than originally planned for Norfolk Public Schools.

According to a press release, Thursday will be the last day of new, enrichment learning activities for students. 

Students will still be allowed to reassess and complete previously assigned work from May 15th-May 21st, and teachers will provide feedback and assistance regarding these assessments and assignments, if needed.  However, no new student work or instruction will be provided.

Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson says teachers’ main focus from May 15-21 will be preparing to provide high-quality, standards-based instruction to students via home based learning opportunities next fall.

Tags

In other news

Ricketts pushes back on criticism of TestNebraska contract

Ricketts pushes back on criticism of TestNebraska contract

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is pushing back against four Nebraska lawmakers who urged him to cancel a $27 million coronavirus testing contract with a group of out-of-state startup companies, calling their criticism “ludicrous” even though the program is off to a slow start hasn’t k…

US judge says new pipelines need more review

US judge says new pipelines need more review

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. judge is revising a recent court ruling that held up numerous utility projects crossing streams and wetlands, but says new oil and gas pipelines will still need further reviews.

Nebraska House race may be bellwether for Democrats

Nebraska House race may be bellwether for Democrats

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will hold the first statewide in-person election in more than a month on Tuesday, offering clues not only about the wisdom of going to the polls during a pandemic but also about the mood of Democrats in a key congressional district.