NORFOLK - The school year will end earlier than originally planned for Norfolk Public Schools.
According to a press release, Thursday will be the last day of new, enrichment learning activities for students.
Students will still be allowed to reassess and complete previously assigned work from May 15th-May 21st, and teachers will provide feedback and assistance regarding these assessments and assignments, if needed. However, no new student work or instruction will be provided.
Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson says teachers’ main focus from May 15-21 will be preparing to provide high-quality, standards-based instruction to students via home based learning opportunities next fall.