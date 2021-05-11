LINCOLN - Nebraska state senators debated a bill for several hours last week in the Legislature that would increase the state’s share of the cost of education in school districts primarily funded by property tax revenue.
LB 454 would adopt the School Property Tax Stabilization Act.
Senator Tim Gragert of Creighton says stabilization payments would be directed to schools where property taxes required to fully fund formula needs to exceed 70 percent.
"Currently two-thirds of our school districts do not receive equalization aid through the school state aid formula. This results in a disproportionate burden placed on rural landowners when funding school districts. Under LB 454, $65 million in stabilization payments would have assisted 177 schools in the first year, increasing to $167 million by the fourth year, assisting 207 schools."
Ultimately, advancement of LB 454 fell two votes short.