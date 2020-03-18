LINCOLN - The 2020 Nebraska Legislative session has been suspended until further notice.
Senator Jim Scheer of Norfolk made the announcement Monday, and he tells News Talk WJAG the decision primarily was made for the health and safety of the state and to protect the health of the members in the body.
Scheer says as of now there is no timetable of when lawmakers will reconvene.
"I just am not going to reconvene the legislature until one of two things, if the governor contacts me and we need some emergency type funding certainly I will bring the body back together to facilitate that. Once we are back closer to what I would perceive to be normal and I think the threat is less then certainly we will reconvene and we still have several days left of the legislature session."
"We are required to start on a certain specific date each year and we are only allowed an X amount days we can actually meet, but there is nowhere that tells me how long that session could last. So we have until December 31st to get our work done. If it takes another 60 days or 180 days, at some point in time we will reconvene and get the rest of our work done."
Scheer adds this is a fluid situation that changes daily and encourages you not to panic and continue to go about your daily lives.