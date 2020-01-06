NORFOLK - Nebraska lawmakers are about to convene for their 60-day session this week.
Senator Jim Scheer of Norfolk tells News Talk WJAG even though it’s a 60 day session instead of a 90 day session they will still have the same number of bills to debate.
Scheer says he expects property taxes to be one of the first things they discuss and believes they’ll finally be successful with property tax reduction.
"People get the idea that no one really wants to do anything, and the problem is everybody I think wants to do something with property taxes, but everybody has their own different idea of who should get the first benefit, who should get the last, or how the benefits are even developed. It's really just trying to get everyone to coalesce around a bill with some ideas that have been worked on in the last year."
Scheer says the business incentive package will be another topic they’ll address as well as prison overcrowding along with each senator’s priority bill.
Scheer’s term will expire at the end of the session and he says this has been the best public service opportunity that he has been provided to serve.
The session begins Wednesday.