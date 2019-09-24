NORFOLK - A legislative update was given by Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, Senator Jim Scheer Monday in Norfolk.
During the Unlimited Potential Luncheon hosted by the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, Scheer spoke about the past session and upcoming 60-day session in January.
Scheer said they will likely see 500 to 650 bills introduced and continue to work on property tax relief at the start of the session.
He said in order to get property tax relief, the money will have to come from the general budget.
Scheer said they will also likely have to put the property tax bill and business incentive bill together to get each one passed.
He said if there's no property tax relief bill passed, a ballot initiative will likely pass which he said he's not in support of.
Scheer said the business incentive bill needs to benefit rural Nebraska, not just Lincoln and Omaha.
The new session begins January 9th.