LINCOLN - As the short 60-day Nebraska legislative session kicks off Wednesday, all 49 senators will attack a full agenda.
Senator Jim Scheer of Norfolk is set to propose a bill that would allow the maximum number of senators to be expanded.
Scheer tells News Talk WJAG the Legislature was at 43 senators until the 1960s, when lawmakers upped the number to 49 amid an effort to redraw legislative districts across the state.
He says with districts’ growth in both population and size geographically it makes sense to expand the number.
"What my bill would do is it would say the maximum that the state of Nebraska could have would be 55. It doesn't change it to 55 it just changes the maximum. It is the same as it was back in 1964. If the Legislature chooses to add one or two or three senators that's strictly up to them."
Scheer says the way the districts are drawn up now, a senator in western Nebraska would have to drive 400 miles to meet with constituents where some metropolitan senators in Omaha would have to walk one mile a be at the other edge of their district.
He adds physically there’s enough room for more senators and the goal of this is to better serve the constituents.