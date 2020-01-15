Elkhorn Rural Public Power District

NORFOLK - Elkhorn Rural Public Power District is warning customers of scam calls going around.

Jennifer Adams HR Specialist and Corporate Communicator says customers have reported a scam call threatening to disconnect their power unless a fine is paid within 35 minutes.

Adams says they will never call to threaten disconnect unless payment is received in a limited amount of time. 

If you have any questions about your account call (402)675-2185 or go to the website ERPPD.com.

You’re encouraged to report any scam calls to the Nebraska Attorney General’s office.

