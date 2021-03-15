PILGER - A one-vehicle accident sent a teen to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to the rollover accident about three miles west of Pilger on Highway 275.
The accident occurred when the lone 16-year-old male driver from O’Neill lost control of his westbound SUV, as he slowed for stopped traffic.
The vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled landing back on its wheels. The driver was not restrained and was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by ambulance.
Both Pilger and Wisner Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.
Speed and inexperience are considered contributing factors. The SUV is considered a total loss.