LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts has proclaimed Saturday as Religious Freedom Day in Nebraska.
Ricketts signed the proclamation Tuesday during a press briefing.
Ricketts said there’s a reason the first amendment in the constitution protects religious freedom.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic showed you can’t take religious freedom for granted as many states banned religion services.
"Religious services are important. Not only from the spiritual standpoint, but also we see what religious organizations do with regard to the good they accomplish in the community and during a pandemic be able to connect people."
Ricketts added that freedom of religion does not mean freedom from religion, and your religious beliefs are a part of the public square.