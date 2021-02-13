STANTON - A one vehicle accident sent the driver to the hospital Saturday morning.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to the accident east of Norfolk on Highway 275, which resulted in the driver sustaining possible back and neck injuries.
Nineteen-year-old Skylin Kinkead of Fremont was driving west on the highway, when she went to pass a Nebraska Department of Transportation snowplow and lost control of her SUV and it careened into the north ditch striking a snow embankment and hillside.
She was removed from the wreckage and transported to Faith Regional Health Services by Stanton Fire.
A male passenger declined medical transport at the scene.
Kinkead was unrestrained at the time of the accident.
Unger adds the scene is the exact location of an accident the Sheriff’s office investigated Friday involving a pickup and intoxicated driver.