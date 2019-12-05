WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Senator Ben Sasse urged the passage of the United States, Mexico, Canada trade agreement on the Senate floor Wednesday.
Sasse said the USMCA trade deal is a free trade win for the farmers and ranchers and they desperately need this win right now.
He said in 2018, Mexico and Canada bought more than $40 billion of American agricultural products. The U.S. International Trade Commission expects USMCA to increase that trade by more than $33 billion.
Though Sasse said time to pass it is running out.
"If we don’t pass USMCA this year, we’re going to send a very different signal to our potential partners. If Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats can’t get their act together on USMCA, they’ll be telling the whole world that we may or may not be open for business. It all depends on short-term political posturing. That's the message they are sending now, and that's a message that might be cemented if this calendar year ends without passing USMCA."
Sasse said the USMCA trade agreement would pass by large majorities if introduced on the House floor. It would likely get between 85 and 90 votes.
He said time to vote on it this year is waning, but it can still get done.