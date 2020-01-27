Alzheimer's Foundation of America

NEW YORK, NY - If you or someone you know is caring for a loved one with dementia, be aware of their activity, especially during the winter.

Chuck Fuschillo, President and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America tells News Talk WJAG, someone with a dementia-related illness who wanders can quickly become disoriented, unable to return to safety or not know how, or who, to call for help.

Fuschillo says freezing winter temperatures make these situations even more dangerous.

He says wandering often stems from an unmet need or a desire for something they may remember in their past.

"Issues to watch for include hunger, thirst, anxiety, emotional distress, boredom, or pain. Make sure you know their patterns, what they're looking for and provide opportunities to keep them busy. Make sure their basic needs are met."

Fuschillo says you can be prepared by knowing the individual’s past and present favorite spots in the area, make sure they always have a medical identification bracelet on them, and install a bell that rings every time some leaves the house.

For more information visit ALZFDN.Org.

