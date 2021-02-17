Rush Limbaugh

In this Feb. 4, 2020 file photo, Rush Limbaugh reacts as first Lady Melania Trump, and his wife Kathryn, applaud, as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. Limbaugh, the talk radio host who became the voice of American conservatism, has died.

 (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rush Limbaugh, the talk radio host who became the voice of American conservatism, has died.

His death Wednesday at the age of 70 was announced on his website.

With his three-hour weekday radio show broadcast on nearly 600 stations across the U.S., and a massive audience of millions hanging on his every word, Limbaugh’s rants shaped the national political conversation, swaying the opinions of average Republicans and the direction of the party.

Donald Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.

