OMAHA - More physicians and nurse practitioners are still needed in rural areas of Nebraska according to a new 62 page report by the University of Nebraska Medical Center health care workforce.
Nicole Carritt, director of the UNMC Office of Rural Health Initiatives says the delivery of comprehensive, high-quality, team-based care is getting more difficult in rural areas that have limited or no access to key health care specialists.
"Health care professionals are critical to the health care system as they facilitate access to quality health care and have a significant impact on Nebraska's health, economy and the sustainability and vibrancy of the state's rural communities."
Carritt says the number of registered nurses increased by 1,100 between 2017 and 2019, but 17 of 93 Nebraska counties have no pharmacist.
She says they must remain diligent to sustain the progress made and continue to close the gaps.