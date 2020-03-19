OMAHA - Rural America is seeing the effects of coronavirus concerns.
University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold says now’s a good time to use all kinds of telehealth services.
Gold says if one or two nurses or one or two physicians were to have to be quarantined or become ill in a small critical access hospital were to become ill, that could be an impact of a totally different proportion.
"So if there are individuals who have a fever of a cough or is somewhat short of breath, and they’re not sure what to do, in a rural or an urban setting, the best thing to do is make a phone call rather than get in the car and head off to your local emergency room or health professions office. But telehealth also is going to play a role in screening, it’s going to play a role in how we manage critically important supplies and equipment."
Gold adds if you start to experience symptoms call your local health provider and follow their instructions.