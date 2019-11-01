NORFOLK - Rural residents in Madison County will soon start to see rural address signs go up at the end of their driveway.
Norfolk Fire Division Fire Chief Scott Cordes says the address signs will help in emergency situations.
"Having that sign at the end of the driveway gives emergency personnel a better chance of getting where they need to go quickly and efficiently. Additionally we've heard a lot of feedback from delivery truck drivers and individuals trying to find people that live out in the country. It gives them an additional identifier to help them find that address."
Cordes says the signs are reflective and will be uniformly placed so emergency personnel and others know where to look.
He says Madison County officials and Rural Fire District Boards will be helping with the project is expected to run through next summer.
If you have any questions or concerns call the fire division at (402) 844-2050.