NORFOLK - Two young women were sent to the hospital after a one vehicle rollover accident Monday afternoon east of Norfolk.
According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred when an eastbound SUV lost control on Highway 275, crossed the westbound lane and rolled into the north ditch.
The driver, 19-year-old Maya Baker of Norfolk and her 19 year old passenger were transported by ambulance to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk with non-life threatening injuries by Stanton Fire.
Seatbelts were in use and airbags did deploy preventing more serious injuries.
The vehicle is considered a total loss and Stanton County Emergency Management also responded to the scene to assist with traffic control.
Road conditions and visibility were very poor at the time of the accident.