LINDSAY - A one-vehicle rollover accident sent the driver to the hospital Thursday afternoon.
According to Sheriff Todd Volk, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident in the area of 822nd Road west of 543rd Avenue.
Volk says the driver of an eastbound pickup, apparently lost control and entered the ditch, rolled and came to rest on its top.
The female driver was pinned and trapped in the vehicle and was extricated by Newman Grove Fire and Rescue and Lindsay Fire and Rescue.
She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident, and was transported to Faith Regional Health Services via ambulance.
Volk adds the driver is in stable condition.
The accident is under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
LifeNet, Platte County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, and fire and rescue personnel from Newman Grove and Lindsay also responded to the scene.