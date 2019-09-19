CRESTON - You’re invited to an open house this weekend to check out the newest robotic dairy in Nebraska.
Bob Larson of Creston tells News Talk WJAG he’s a fourth generation farmer and a little over a year ago they switched over to the robotic technology.
Larson says so far they’ve seen a number of benefits including labor and dairy efficiency.
"Instead of the cows coming to the parlor and milking, the cows actually go into the robot facility and no labor is used. It's all done by computers and the robot milks the cow."
Larson says the cows transitioned almost immediately and the learning curve was all the technology that comes with it.
He says the open house is a great opportunity for the public to see how the milk is produced and just shine a light on Nebraska agriculture.
It’s set for Sunday afternoon noon to 5 at the Larson farm in Creston. Signs will guide you off of Highway 91.