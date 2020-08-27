Accident 8-27-20

MADISON - A semi-truck and road maintainer were involved in an accident northwest of Madison Thursday afternoon.

According to Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk, the semi-truck hauling corn was east bound on 833rd Road, approaching the 550th Avenue intersection. A County road maintainer was crossing the 833rd Roadway and was struck by the eastbound semi-truck.

The semi-truck went into the south ditch and came to a stop on its side. There were no injuries reported from either driver.

At around 2:30 crews were removing the corn and semi from the ditch which had 833rd Road shut down.

The accident is still under investigation.

