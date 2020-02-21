MADISON - Paving improvements will be coming to North Main Street in Madison.
At the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, John Zwingman with Advanced Consulting Engineering Services talked to the board about the proposed project.
Zwingman said the project would cost around $815,000 and start at Fairground Road and end at the south property line of the courthouse.
Since this meeting about the road was just informational, the board agreed that when Zwingman comes back at the next meeting to have a price of what it would cost to extend the project to the north property line of the courthouse.
Zwingman said they’re in the process of getting some soil bearings done.
"Mid States Engineering is going to do a couple soil bearings to determine what the sub-grade material is. We assume it's going to be fill just by the fact that the road is built up from natural grade. We just want to see what's under there."
Zwingman said the City of Madison is interested in an inter local agreement with the courthouse to split the road costs and then the city would take over maintenance of the road after it’s complete.
The board said they will have to mull it over before making a decision on if they want to be part of the agreement.