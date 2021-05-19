NORFOLK - The corner of 3rd Street and Norfolk Avenue used to be a parking lot, but it has now been transformed into a pocket park called Riverpoint Square.
During a ribbon cutting celebrating the grand opening of it Wednesday, Mayor Josh Moenning said the park is designed to be a gathering space and host special events like the farmers market, concerts, and festivals.
Moenning said it’s been perceived that because the city converted the space into a pocket park that a bunch of parking is being lost, but that’s not the case.
"With this project, we were able to add parking stalls on the periphery. We restriped Norfolk Avenue last summer which created 40 new spots downtown and in addition to that, there are publicly owned parking lots within 200 feet of this site. There are nearly 200 free stalls for the public to use."
Moenning said a Community Development Block Grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development was a tremendously important resource to get this project off the ground as about half of it was funded from the grant.