NORFOLK - Riverpoint Square is now an official city park after a decision by the Norfolk City Council.
During Monday night’s meeting, City Attorney Dani Myers-Noelle said the project located at the intersection of Third Street and Norfolk Avenue is near completion.
"As part of that project it’s kind of a pocket park. There’s some nice landscaping, some seating, and it’s intended to be a gathering space, much like a park. For that reason, with this change, we are going to add it to our list of parks in 18-1 of our city code."
Myers-Noelle said with it being designated as a public park, the parks division can add it to its budget for updates, and the police division can enforce park rules and regulations.
The council voted unanimously to change the city code on all three readings.