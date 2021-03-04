NORFOLK - Norfolk’s river restoration project cleared another step towards construction earlier this week at the city council meeting.
City Engineer Steve Rames presented the contract with Riverwise Engineering for the Johnson Park in-stream improvements.
Rames said the contract includes the eight drop structures.
"Each of those drop structures has a fish bypass that allows aquatic species to migrate up and down through that area. So that migration of those aquatic species is certainly an added benefit to the project."
Rames said the design should be finished by late summer and bids will be ready to go out in August or early September.
The council voted unanimously to approve the contract.