LINCOLN - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has publicly weighed in on the protests over George Floyd, a man who was killed by a Minneapolis Minnesota police officer.
During a press conference Monday, Ricketts said justice must be served for George Floyd.
"To the folks out there who are hurting, we hear you and we know that we must continue to work to be able to provide that equal access to justice for our minority communities. However, what we saw this weekend with the violence, loss of life, and property destruction only takes away and detracts from the memory of George Floyd and the cause of trying to achieve that equal access. This weekend has been a terrible one in Nebraska with the violence that we've seen."
Ricketts said his administration will continue to work with the minority population.
He also spoke about the recent news that no charges will be filed in the death of 22-year-old James Scurlock against the business owner who fired fatal shots Saturday night in the Old Market in Omaha.
Ricketts said he respects Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine's decision and encourages everyone to watch the video themselves with an open mind.