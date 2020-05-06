LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts hosted his monthly radio call in show Monday and answered some questions regarding local directed health measures.
As cases increased in Madison County over the past couple of weeks due to an outbreak at Tyson Foods, some area residents expressed disappointment with the entire Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department district included in the extension of the DHM
Multiple callers told Ricketts their counties are, “being punished for Madison County’s problem.”
Ricketts replied the end date of May 31st for the new DHM isn’t set in stone.
"We are going to evaluate throughout the month of May what is happening to things like Faith Regional - you know are they seeing a surge in cases or is the hospital staying relatively stable and what's going on in Sioux City? We may make a judgement working together with the local public health folks to bring counties out of that."
Faith Regional Health Services has not reported a surge in hospital stays since the outbreak arrived locally.