LINCOLN - In January, President Donald Trump issued a presidential permit to approve the Keystone XL pipeline.
Governor Pete Ricketts reiterated his support for the project during a phone call Wednesday with News Talk WJAG.
Ricketts says there is a lawsuit in Montana that he believes is expected to get resolved in the near future, and Nebraska is beginning the process for construction.
"Counties are reviewing the application process. This is something that quite frankly will be a big benefit to property taxpayers. For example in Holt County it's estimated they will receive about three million dollars in property taxes from the pipeline in the first year and about 28-million in total in subsequent years."
Ricketts adds TC Energy will also invest in the Nebraska counties with help in road and bridge repair work.
The project would move crude oil from Canada across Montana and South Dakota to Nebraska, where it would connect with existing pipelines feeding refineries along the Gulf Coast.