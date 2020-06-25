Ricketts: 'We can't get cocky' with Nebraska virus response

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts says Nebraska is seeing fewer new cases of the coronavirus and its hospitals are well-positioned to treat patients, but that could change quickly if residents don’t continue to take safety precautions.
Ricketts says the state could see another uptick in virus cases due to relaxed social distancing restrictions as well as the recent mass protests over the death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.
Nebraska officials confirmed 129 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a number has been trending down from the high of 677 on May 7.
Hospital capacity remained relatively strong, with 38% of its bed, 44% of its intensive care unit beds and 80% of its ventilators available for patients.