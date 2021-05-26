Ricketts urges lawmakers to uphold SNAP expansion veto

Gov. Pete Ricketts
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is urging Nebraska lawmakers to uphold his veto of a bill that would let more residents collect food-assistance benefits, arguing that it would slow the state’s recovery from the pandemic.

The Republican governor says in his veto letter that the measure would create a disincentive for recipients to seek better-paying jobs at a time when many businesses are desperate for workers.

The veto issued Monday drew swift condemnation from advocates for the poor, who argue that many recipients are working families with children who are still struggling because of the pandemic.

They also point out that the expansion would be paid with existing money and have no impact on the state budget.

