NORFOLK - The state of Nebraska has launched a new three week campaign to keep people home and safe as the peak of the virus is supposed to hit the last week of April.
During the daily coronavirus press conference at the Capitol Thursday Governor Pete Ricketts unveiled the campaign.
Ricketts said it includes six rules: stay home, practice social distancing, shop along, help kids social distance, help older Nebraskans, and exercise daily with social distancing activities.
He also said they’re updating the statewide directed health measure which will make the rules more consistent across the state.
"For example, some of our public health districts have issued rules around closing salons, tattoo parlors, and message therapy. We will be updating our DHM statewide that will cover those same sort of things. That means that salons will be closed statewide. It also includes gentlemen's clubs and bottle clubs."
Ricketts said lodging is going to be made available for emergency responders and health care workers if someone at their house has the virus.