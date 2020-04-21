LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts has unveiled a new program to increase the number of coronavirus tests done per day in Nebraska.
During the daily coronavirus press conference at the Capitol Tuesday Ricketts said DOMO, a cloud software company based in Utah is setting up a command lab capable of doing 3,000 test in the state per day.
Ricketts said their goal is to assess, test, and track.
"We'll start off testing the highest priority first, the people who are keeping us safe and people who are highly symptomatic, but then as we get through those folks we'll test people who only have a few symptoms or one symptom, and then test people who are completely asymptomatic. This program is a great way for all Nebraskans to participate."
Ricketts said all Nebraskans are encouraged to get assessed and then testing will begin in ten days.
The website to go to is TestNebraska.com.