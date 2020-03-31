LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts has announced that 5.3 percent of people being tested in Nebraska for the coronavirus are positive.
During his daily press conference Tuesday Ricketts said to put that into perspective, Washington, D.C. is testing at a 12 percent rate.
Ricketts also said he’s in the process of issuing a new executive order that will waive regulations for health care facilities.
"Some of the things this will do, for example, is waive some of the restrictions on our critical access hospitals with regards to the number of beds they have and the time limits they have. Same thing with regard to ambulatory surgical clinics. Generally they have a time limit on how long they can keep people, we're waving those time limits. This will also allow hospitals, for example, to have more flexibility with the kinds of beds they can add on. We're waiving some of the certifications with regard to nurse aids, medication aids and dining assistance."
Health Boddy with the Nebraska Health Care Association said he’s appreciative of Ricketts taking action and working on that executive order.
Todd Stubbendieck with AARP Nebraska said people need to check in and run errands for older relatives to lessen the risk of infection.