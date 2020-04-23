LINCOLN - Nebraska’s first directed health is set to expire next week, if an extension isn’t issued by Governor Pete Ricketts.
During a phone call with News Talk WJAG Ricketts says that applies to Cass, Douglas, and Sarpy counties.
Ricketts says they’re reaching out to businesses, churches and restaurants to collaborate on what conditions could make implemented to help loosen health measure restrictions.
"It will probably be different in different parts of the state. So as we know in Madison County, we've got issues there with regard to a hot spot, just like we do in Hall County and Dawson County. So some specific places will have restrictions that will continue to be in place. And that's the kind of way that we're really thinking about this is and doing it in a way that we can focus on the areas that need to continue to have those restrictions, but trying to loosen the restrictions in other areas that have not been so impacted by the virus."
Ricketts is encouraging all Nebraska business owners and leaders to complete a survey as they navigate through the impacts of COVID-19.
The survey can be found at CPAR.UNOmaha.edu/NEBusinessResponse.