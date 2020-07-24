LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts has signed a proclamation designating Monday as Korean War Veterans Armistice Day in Nebraska.
During a press conference at the Capitol Thursday Ricketts said Nebraskans are proud of those who have served and will never forget the sacrifices made by the men and women of the Armed Services and their families.
Don Kane, President of the Korean War Veterans Association Nebraska Chapter said it’s amazing to see how the Koreans care for the United States and the veterans.
"I had an experience one time at a Walmart. I went in to get a prescription and this young man that waited on me was a Korean fella. I happened to have my Korean hat on and he asked if I was in the Korean War. I said yes. He started to almost cry and said thank you for saving our country. This is a young fella about 20 years old that still believes and knows about what we did over in Korea."
Also during the press conference, Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs Director John Hilgert said the eastern Nebraska veteran’s home in Bellevue will get expanded thanks to a grant from the federal government.