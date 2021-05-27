LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts has signed a bill to improve broadband access in the state.
Ricketts held a signing ceremony for LB 388, which would create the ‘Nebraska Broadband Bridge Act.’
Ricketts said many Nebraskans have lacked internet service for quite some time.
"We know that we've got 80,000 thousand Nebraska households that don't have the FCC basic minimum of 25 Mbps download speed and the 3 Mbps upload speed. That is something we started addressing with the CARES Act money. We invested nearly $30 million starting to connect 17,600 households, but we know we got more work to do."
LB 388 will issue $20 million in grants annually to increase access to high speed broadband across the state, and service provider applicants are required to match 50-percent of the cost of development and commit to completing the development in 18 months or less.