LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts is continuing his push for property tax relief after a bill in the legislature received mixed reviews during a public hearing.
Ricketts says LB 974 would provide $500 million over the next three years in additional property tax relief through a foundation aid type program.
"So this would basically take our state tax dollars and swapping them for local property tax dollars and we would also take valuations down both on Ag land and on residential and commercial property to really drive down those property taxes."
Ricketts says there are still some details to work out as there are 244 school districts in the state and they’re very different school districts.
He adds in order to have sustainable tax relief they have to control spending.