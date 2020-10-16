LINCOLN - Nebraska has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Governor Pete Ricketts unveiled the state’s response to the pandemic at a press conference Friday.
Ricketts says a lot of the new cases are being spread at informal gatherings and you need to still be practicing social distancing at all times.
He says some of the directed health measures are going to change beginning Wednesday.
"We are going to be putting a stipulation into the DHM that hospitals will have to maintain ten percent of their staffed hospital beds and staffed ICU beds as a cushion to be able to handle coronavirus patients if they want to do elective surgeries."
Ricketts says also indoor gatherings will move back to 50-percent capacity, and if at a bar or restaurant patrons must remain seated, with table sizes limited to eight people.
He announced a new program will use $40 million dollars of CARES Act funding to staff hospitals.